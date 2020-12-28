Rise in thefts may be result of rough year; APD gives tips to keep items safe

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Amarillo Police Department thefts have been on the rise.

APD stated some thefts can be attributed to the hard year dealing with covid-19 and many loosing their jobs but most who steal were doing it before the pandemic.

Sergeant Carla Burr, with APD’s Crime Prevention Unit said there are a few ways to keep your items safe.

“When you’re at home, when you’re not at home make sure all your doors are locked. You don’t want people walking up and walking in your door so make sure doors are locked. at night before you go to bed pick up the kids bicycles or their hover boards,” Sgt. Burr, explained.

The Amarillo Police Department is also reminding people to take out anything of value from there cars and make sure to lock the doors when they step out.

Depending on what is stolen some thefts can be a felony and result in jail time.

If you are concerned about your home or business safety APD’s Crime Prevention Unit will come to you for free to do an assessment on what you can improve on to keep the business or house safe.