Right lane of US-87 northbound closed for guardrail replacement

Good Friday morning, we've had another cold start in the 20's but we'll be warming up to the seasonal 50's with clear skies as well. We'll have a pretty benign weather pattern over the next several days. Saturday will be more of the same, just slightly warmer into the upper 50's. Sunday we'll have a slight frontal boundary which won't be bringing any precip or changing temps too much.

Monday through Wednesday we'll reach mild conditions into the upper 60's by the end of that stretch before the next system rolls through on Thursday/Friday bringing us a chance for rain/snow mix but it is still far out so we'll update as we get closer. Have a great weekend!