Right lane of US-87 northbound closed for guardrail replacement

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Twitter account, “Starting today (12/4), the right lane of US 87 northbound will be closed from the I-27 and US 87/287 split to 11th Avenue, for guardrail replacement.”
This effort is reported to begin this morning.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Newsfeed Now: Breaking down the $908 billion COVID-19 relief bill, Hand-“Santa-tizer,” “Grinch-bots,” and more…
- ‘Santa-tizer’ helping children this holiday season
- US adds 245,000 jobs as virus threatens the economy’s slow comeback
- Dangerously viral: How Trump, supporters spread false claims
- U.S. House passes bill that would prohibit public contact with big cats, like tigers