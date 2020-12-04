Right lane of US-87 northbound closed for guardrail replacement

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Twitter account, “Starting today (12/4), the right lane of US 87 northbound will be closed from the I-27 and US 87/287 split to 11th Avenue, for guardrail replacement.”

This effort is reported to begin this morning.

