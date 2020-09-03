‘Ride for the Fallen’ shows respect and appreciation for fallen veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Showing respect and appreciation for fallen veterans. “Ride for the Fallen” aims to do just that as they ride from coast to coast.

The group stopped in Amarillo on Wednesday.

Everyone lined up on Hope Road at 6 p.m. to show support for our fallen heroes. Rick Looby homes handed out American flags to wave as the riders passed by.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office provided burgers and drinks.

“I think it’s very important for our community to have events like this, especially with all the negativity going on in the world right now, that they can come out and socialize and see happy, fun smiles on each others faces and do something nice for the people in this world today, especially our veterans,” said Looby.

There was also a food truck serving free snow cones, cotton candy, and popcorn along with a bouncy house for kids.

