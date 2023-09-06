AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the City of Amarillo released that Rick Klein Trails will host an unveiling for its new Bicycle Tree Sculpture on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Rick Klein Sports Complex.

COA officials stated that the sculpture is 12 feet tall and more than six feet wide. The sculpture features 12 bicycles will mark the entrance of the hiking and bicycle trails, and weighs around 600 pounds.

Matt Melvin donated the bicycles to create the tree. While Skyrite, a local sign company, also donated its services to transport the sculpture to the Rick Klein Sports Complex.

“The city of Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department is thrilled to add this one-of-a-kind art to the Rick Klein Sports Complex,” said Michael Kashuba, COA Director of Parks and Recreation, “We greatly appreciate Mr. Landehoff for his dedication and commitment in donating this art to the city, and to all who have volunteered their time and efforts.”