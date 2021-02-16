Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport affected by the weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Rick Husband International Airport is also affected by the weather.

All but one arrival flight has been cancelled, and all departures were also canceled.

