AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport reports that equipment from the Transportation Security Administration has broken down and is suggesting that those planning to fly arrive earlier than normal for their flight.

According to airport officials, TSA equipment has broken down and anyone flying Tuesday or Wednesday morning is being asked to arrive at least 90 minutes early. To further avoid potential delays with checked baggage, officials said to use carry-on-sized baggage as much as possible.

Airport officials said both lanes at the security screening checkpoint are operational as needed.

As was reported by MyHighPlains.com, in March, issues with TSA screening equipment kept travelers in line for multiple hours.