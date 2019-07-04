Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport to host TSA Pre-Check Enrollment Center RV

Amarillo, TX (KAMR/KCIT) — Those who want to enjoy the convenience of traveling at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport with an expedited screening program can take advantage of a temporary enrollment center RV for the popular TSA Pre✓® expedited screening program. A temporary enrollment center RV will be located at the airport from Monday, July 8 through July 19, excluding Saturdays and Sundays. Various enrollment times will be available between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The RV will be parked just outside the main airport entrance.

TSA Pre✓® is an expedited screening program that enables identified low-risk travelers to enjoy a smart and more efficient screening experience. For those TSA Pre✓® travelers, there is no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts. More than 200 airports and 50 airlines participate in TSA Pre✓® nationwide. This temporary enrollment center gives air travelers in the Panhandle region a chance to complete the enrollment without driving hundreds of miles to get to the nearest regular enrollment center.

To start the enrollment process, interested air travelers should go to www.identogo.com/tsa-precheck. Once registered, enrollees should select “AMA – Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport” as their enrollment location and select an available time. Proof of identity and U.S. citizenship is required at the time of enrollment.

Enrollment in TSA Pre✓® is $85 for five years of benefits. This fee can be paid by credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier’s check. No cash or personal checks.