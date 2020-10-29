Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport power outage

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Among numerous other instances of power outages today in the Panhandle Area, Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport is currently without power.

Officials say they expect power will be restored soon – this story will be updated as more information is available.

