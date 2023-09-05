AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced that Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport passed the Federal Aviation Administration annual inspection.

According to the city, the FAA was conducting an inspection of the airport over a three-day span in from Aug. 15 to Aug 17.

“This is an evaluation of the City of Amarillo’s operating certificate for the airport for commercial service,” said City of Amarillo (COA) Assistant Director of Aviation Thomas Oscarsson. “How do we protect the flying public and provide that level of expectation that when you buy a ticket you depart safely and arrive at your location safely?”

“This airport has never not passed an inspection,” said COA Airport Facilities Director Eric Ozier. “The physical inspection includes everything from verifying paperwork and records all the way down to observing conditions on the airfield to paint markings, signs and lights.”

More information about the Part 139/Airport Certification can be found here.