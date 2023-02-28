AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport is hosting a TSA PreCheck enrollment event with IDEMIA, a TSA PreCheck authorized provider, said a news release from the City of Amarillo.

The city said those who want to enroll in PreCheck will be able to from March 13 through March 24. The program is open to U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals, and lawful permanent residents.

PreCheck is a way for “low-risk” travelers to get through airport security in a smoother way. The city said travelers enrolled in PreCheck do not need to remove shoes, laptops, 3-1-1 liquids, belts, or light jackets. They also get access to TSA PreCheck dedicated screening lanes at more than 200 participating U.S. airports.

The in-person enrollment requires that applicants provide proof of identity, proof of citizenship, fingerprints, and a photo. IDEMIA offers TSA PreCheck enrollment for $78. If approved, travelers get a five-year membership with the program.

More information on IDEMIA can be found on its website.