Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport flights cancelled

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to employees, all flights from the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport scheduled for today have been cancelled.
More delays, closings, and weather updates can be found at MyHighPlains.com.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Hope Choice Pregnancy Centers closed due to weather
- Hillside Family Health Clinic closed due to weather
- One person dead in apartment fire
- Randall County closes three early voting centers
- Family Support Services, Veterans Resource Center closed today