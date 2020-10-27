Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport flights cancelled

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to employees, all flights from the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport scheduled for today have been cancelled.

More delays, closings, and weather updates can be found at MyHighPlains.com.

