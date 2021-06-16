Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport aims for faster, more convenient travel

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A faster, more convenient way to travel is expected to come to Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport (RHAIA) on June 21.

Travelers at RHAIA, according to the company, we be able to enroll in the TSA Pre✓® expedited screening program. A temporary enrollment center is expected to be placed at RHAIA from June 21 through June 25. Times to enroll will be available during that week between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the second floor of the terminal building in the English Field Conference Room.

As described by RHAIA, “TSA Pre✓® is an expedited screening program that enables identified low-risk air travelers to enjoy a smart and more efficient screening experience. For those TSA Pre✓® travelers, there is no need for them to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear, or belts. More than 200 airports and 50 airlines participate in TSA Pre✓® nationwide.”

The RHAIA said this temporary enrollment center will give Texas Panhandle travelers the chance to complete enrollment without having to drive hundreds of miles to the nearest official center.

The enrollment process can be started here.

After registering, select “AMA – Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport” as the enrollment location, and choose an available time. RHAIA said that proof of identity and U.S. citizenship will be required.

For five years of benefits, the fee for enrollment is $85. RHAIA said the fee can be paid by credit card, money order, company check, or certified / cashier’s check. No cash or personal checks will be accepted.