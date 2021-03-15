Rick Husband Airport to receive $2.8 million in coronavirus relief funds

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Senator John Cornyn announced on March 15, Rick Husband International Airport was awarded two federal grants totaling $2,811,836 in relief funds following the economic distress caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding, which was appropriated by Congress in December as part of the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act, comes through the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“As we look to turn the corner on this deadly pandemic, it’s critical that Texas airports are given every resource they need to handle the coming increase in travel,” Sen. Cornyn said. “I applaud this announcement that will benefit the health and well-being of travelers in Amarillo.”