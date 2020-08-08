Richard Milburn Academy in Amarillo preps for the Fall semester

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As many school districts in our area get ready to open their doors for the Fall semester, what about alternative schools?

Many campuses are incorporating different tactics to keep students safe for the upcoming school year, which includes Richard Milburn Academy and its campus here in Amarillo.

Student & Community Coordinator, Cecilia Resendiz, said the first couple of weeks of instruction will be different.

“For the first three weeks of instruction, it going to be strictly virtual. Our students will be working online from August 17th until September 8th. Our plan is to come back to school in person starting September 8th, said Resendiz.

Resendiz added the online instruction will still be available after September 8.

“They are going to have the option to either come back in school and do face-to-face instruction or if they fill safer continuing online instruction, they are going to have that option as well,” said Resendiz.

Registration is still open for returning and new students, with those applications available online or in-person at the school.

Resendiz said with smaller class sizes at the school, social distancing will be easier than a typical school district.

“On a normal day, our class size is much smaller. We are looking at the maximum of 15 students in one classroom,” said Resendiz.

Resendiz added the school is taking other precautions. They are requiring all students and staff to wear masks and taking temperatures at the door.

On August 13th, Richard Milburn Academy will be holding in-person graduation at the Performing Arts Center. Resendiz said its a way to give the graduates a proper send-off. Social distancing will be mandated and masks will be required for those attending graduation.

