Richard Herman to request recount in race for Amarillo City Council Place 4

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One candidate who ran for Amarillo City Council Place 4, Richard Herman, said he will request a recount after Saturday’s municipal election.
Herman confirmed to MyHighPlains.com he would request the recount via Facebook message Sunday evening.
Herman said he put in a request with the City of Amarillo but had not heard back as of Sunday.
He also made it clear he was requesting the recount because the vote totals were close, saying, “…I am just requesting it because it’s so close, don’t think anything suspicious or anything, just because it’s close.”
According to unofficial election results from Potter and Randall Counties, Herman received 3,694 votes, for 19.3% of the vote total.
The incumbent, Place 4 Council Member Howard Smith, received 9,656 votes, for 50.5% of the vote total.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|HOWARD SMITH
|9,656
|50.5%
|RICHARD HERMAN
|3,694
|19.3%
|SHARYN DELGADO
|3,521
|18.4%
|ALI RAMOS
|2,243
|11.7%
“It’s normal to request a recount on any win less than one percent,” Herman said. “It’s that simple.”
A run-off is triggered if no candidate received more than 50% plus one vote.
