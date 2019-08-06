Ribbon-cutting held for mural showcasing Barrio Neighborhood

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The latest Barrio Neighborhood Plan project is complete.

This evening, organizers cut the ribbon on the new BNSF Railroad underpass mural that was created by artist Joey Martinez.

RELATED: New mural goes up in downtown Amarillo

“This will signify to them and to people coming through Amarillo that we are united as the Barrio and as the City of Amarillo, coming together just like we’re supposed to as a city,” said Joanne Flores, Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee treasurer.

The goal of the mural project is to showcase the culture and architectural history of the Barrio.