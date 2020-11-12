Rezoning initiative hopes to bring economic empowerment to North Heights

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Economic empowerment, home ownership and renewing one of Amarillo’s oldest neighborhoods is the North Heights Advisory Association’s vision for the North Heights area.

To achieve those goals the organization is working on a rezoning initiative.

“It seems as though it’s sort of been allowed to run rampant in the North Heights community more than others,” Committee member, Jerri Glover, said. “The ultimate goal is to promote both housing growth and business growth in North Heights and right now the current zoning doesn’t support that.”

Glover, who serves as one of the association’s rezoning committee members, said they are mapping out a rezoning plan to present to City Council around January.

“This is part of the North Heights plan which was developed several years ago,” Glover explained.

Glover said the committee is working to educate residents about rezoning and how it can impact economic growth.

“For instance someone who is interested in building homes whether it be a single home or multiple homes, multiple resident homes they are kind of up against it because the zoning is so patch worked that it that they go to apply for a permit,” Glover said. “They can’t get a permit to build what they would like to build because its not set up for that.”

Glover also said the current zoning in North Heights could hinder a potential business.

“A business may want to come in open up a very much needed neighborhood local service and but they’re not able to do that because the zoning is just not set up where it would actually support their business in the long run,” Glover added.

Glover said the NHAA has high hopes that this new rezoning plan will help revitalize one of Amarillo’s oldest neighborhoods.

For an in-depth look at the rezoning initiative, click here. To keep up with the meeting schedule, click here.