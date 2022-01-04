Reward offered for information on September 2021 shooting, suspect wanted

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help identifying a shooting suspect from a September incident that injured one person.

In September 2021, according to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, officers responded to a shooting near I-40 and Grand Street. One person was found that officers reported had been shot in the leg, and was sent to a hospital for treatment.



via Amarillo Crime Stoppers

The suspect in the case, according to officers, was inside a 2008-2014 black GMC Yukon with large, aftermarket wheels. The vehicle did not have a front license plate and had a purple light hanging around the rearview mirror.

Anyone with information on the crime or the suspect was asked to contact the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your anonymous tip at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

If your tip leads to an arrest, the organization said you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Remember to “Say It Here” and say it anonymously with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.