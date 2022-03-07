AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) recently announced that the reward for information regarding a fugitive out of Swisher County has been increased.

According to a news release from the Texas DPS, 49-year-old James Mark Bishop, a member of the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, is wanted for continuous sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child and knowingly downloading child pornography. The reward was increased to $8,500 from $7,500 for information leading to Bishop’s arrest, according to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com.

According to previous reports, Bishop has been wanted since July 2021, when officials from the Tulia Police Department first issued two warrants for Bishop’s arrest. The Texas County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma also issued a warrant to revoke his probation. Bishop was a deputy with the Texas County Sheriff’s Office when he was first arrested in 2005 on “allegations of sexual exploitation of a child” and was released in 2011.

Bishop was arrested in Tulia in 2020 for “continuous sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact for incidents involving a 12-year-old girl,” the release said. Bishop was added to the state’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List in October 2021.

Officials say that Bishop is 6 feet and 1 inch tall and weighing about 245 pounds. He may be using false identifications and is trained in martial arts. More information can be found here.

In 2022, DPS and other agencies have arrested 12 individuals related to fugitive lists, including seven sex offenders and four gang members, totaling in $32,500 in rewards. For individuals to qualify for rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities in one of the following ways:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477);

Submit a web tip on the DPS’s website;

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the submit a tip link under the about section.

Officials stressed that all tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted. DPS officials also stressed that individuals should not attempt to apprehend the fugitives, because they are considered armed and dangerous.