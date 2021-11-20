Retired law enforcement officer & Navy SEAL Dave Wilkinson honored as first honorary Potter County Deputy Constable Precinct 2

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Navy SEAL and retired police officer Dave Wilkinson was honored Saturday morning as the first honorary Potter County Deputy Constable Precinct Two.

Wilkinson has worn many hats. He served in the United States Navy as a Navy SEAL and after serving his country in the Navy, Wilkinson would serve his community as a police officer in Dallas, Amarillo, and Pampa.

“The reason I wanted to do this was I came from a military/law enforcement family. My dad served in Vietnam and he came back and served in law enforcement. We have so many of those individuals within our community, in the county, so I was like why not do this,” said Potter County Constable Precinct 2 Georgia Estrada on the reason why she wanted to give out this honor.

The Dalhart native said joining the police force after his military service helped save his life.

“I never had real PTSD issues while I was working on the streets because we still had the comradery, still had to carry the gun, still had the excitement and the rush. The adrenaline rush that people look for,” said Wilkinson.

He added that joining the Navy and SEAL team helped make him the man he is today.

“Going into the military I was a young kid at 17, and when I got into the seal team, I went into the class I was 18 years old and I think that turned me into a man because before that I had no responsibilities at all. But when I joined the navy and found out that they had frogmen, I was hooked,” said Wilkinson.

Constable Estrada said people like Wilkinson are the silent leaders in the community that need to be recognized.

“They actually have a huge impact on how the community is and they are the ones that will initiate certain things. To go and serve in the military and come back and serve again, that’s honor,” said Constable Estrada.

She said being an elected official, you can not do things alone, and having people like Wilkinson in the community who served the community deserves to be honored.

Constable Estrada added she hopes this becomes a legacy honor that continues in Potter County.