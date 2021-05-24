Restaurants sponsor a Special Olympics kick ball tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bubba’s 33, Chick-Fil-A, Mikes Bar-B-Q, and Nothing Bundt Cakes joined together to sponsor a Special Olympics kick ball tournament.
This event included Special Olympics athletes from across the region.
“So this year since they’re still only at 50% because of COVID, they’re not out to compete at activities, so we thought let’s do something for them to let them have fun and actually get out to enjoy themselves,” said Michael Davila, Bubba’s 33 Owner.
It was held at HODGETOWN from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The restaurants are also raising money for Special Olympics Texas.
