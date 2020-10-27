Restaurants scaling back after nine consecutive days of high COVID-19 hospitalization rates

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo’s hospitalization rate has remained over 15% for nine days straight, meaning many local restaurants are having to change how they operate.

Patrick Burns, the owner of Palace Coffee, said that he only operated at 75% occupancy for two weeks. He made the decision to move back to 50% when the city of Amarillo moved its status back to Level Red, 11 days before the mandated rollback.

Michael Davila, store manager of Bubba’s 33, said rolling back means more tables will be closed off.

Davila said going back down from 75% to 50% will hurt, but they will power through and make sure staff can still work.

Burns said all three Palace Coffee locations have different layouts. He said that they have had to remove tables in each location, but what makes it more difficult is that guests like to use Palace as a hang-out spot. Burns said they are asking guests to be mindful of others.

“We are not limiting time to an hour per guest, but we just ask them if we are at full capacity and if they have been there for an hour just to be mindful and just look around and be kind to other guests that want to utilize those tables as well,” said Burns.

Both Burns and Davila said they appreciate the work their staff is doing right now because this can be a frustrating time.

Burns said masks are required in all locations of Palace. Baristas and staff must wear them the entire time. Guests must wear them upon entry and while ordering at the bar and can take it off once they sit down.

Davila said Bubba’s 33 is still offering to-go curbside orders, which he said is probably easier to do with the colder weather and family packs.

