AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Thanksgiving is finally here and fast food spots are closing for the holiday here’s a quick list of spots that report that they will be open on Nov. 24.
Restaurant times listed are from google maps listed and can change according to google maps, customers are encouraged to call the restaurant before arriving.
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day 2022 include:
- The Big Texan Steak Ranch & Brewery
10:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
- O.H.M.S. Cafe & Bar
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.– 9 p.m.
- Napoli’s
11 a.m.– 9 p.m.
- Crush Wine Bar Grill
11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Gooney’s
11 a.m.– 2 p.m., 5 p.m.–10 p.m.
- Young Sushi “Rocks!”
11 a.m.– 3 p.m., 5 p.m.– 9 p.m.
- Sunday’s Kitchen
9 a.m.– 2 p.m.
- Pan-Handlers Café
11 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Braceros Downtown
11 a.m.– 10 p.m.
- Zombiez Bar & Grill
11:30 a.m.–2 A.M.
- Joe Taco Downtown
11 a.m.– 9 p.m.
- Yolo food truck & Restaurant
7 a.m.– 2 p.m.
- Youngblood’s Cafe
6:30 a.m.– 2 p.m.
- The Brunch Truck of Amarillo
5:30 a.m.– 3 p.m.
- Rain Premier Sushi Bar & Lounge
11 a.m.– 2 p.m., 4 p.m.– 10 p.m.
- Sapito’s Mexican Grill
8 a.m.– 8 p.m.
- Sticks and strings bakery and cafe
12 p.m.–9 p.m.
- Las Brisas Southwest Steakhouse
5:30 p.m.–9 p.m.
- Burrito Stop
7 a.m.–3 p.m.
- 1887 Social House
Open 24 hours
- The Hotdog Hut
11 a.m.–3 p.m.
- Buffalo Wild Wings
11 a.m.–2 A.M.
- Cracker Barrel
7 a.m.–10 p.m.
- Denny’s
Open 24 hours
- Domino’s
10:30 a.m.–12 A.M.
- Golden Corral
10:30 a.m.–9 p.m.
- IHOP
Open 24 hours
- McDonald’s
5 a.m.–11 p.m.
- Popeye’s
10:30 a.m.–10 p.m.
- Starbuck’s
6:30 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Subway
8 a.m.–9 p.m.
- Waffle House
Open 24 hours
- Wendy’s
6:30 a.m.–12 a.m.
Restaurants closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022
- Applebees
- Chili’s
- Olive Garden
- Red Lobster
- Texas Roadhouse