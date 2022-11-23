AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Thanksgiving is finally here and fast food spots are closing for the holiday here’s a quick list of spots that report that they will be open on Nov. 24.

Restaurant times listed are from google maps listed and can change according to google maps, customers are encouraged to call the restaurant before arriving.

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day 2022 include:

The Big Texan Steak Ranch & Brewery

10:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

O.H.M.S. Cafe & Bar

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.– 9 p.m.

Napoli’s

11 a.m.– 9 p.m.

Crush Wine Bar Grill

11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Gooney’s

11 a.m.– 2 p.m., 5 p.m.–10 p.m.

Young Sushi “Rocks!”

11 a.m.– 3 p.m., 5 p.m.– 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Kitchen

9 a.m.– 2 p.m.

Pan-Handlers Café

11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Braceros Downtown

11 a.m.– 10 p.m.

Zombiez Bar & Grill

11:30 a.m.–2 A.M.

Joe Taco Downtown

11 a.m.– 9 p.m.

Yolo food truck & Restaurant

7 a.m.– 2 p.m.

Youngblood’s Cafe

6:30 a.m.– 2 p.m.

The Brunch Truck of Amarillo

5:30 a.m.– 3 p.m.

Rain Premier Sushi Bar & Lounge

11 a.m.– 2 p.m., 4 p.m.– 10 p.m.

Sapito’s Mexican Grill

8 a.m.– 8 p.m.

Sticks and strings bakery and cafe

12 p.m.–9 p.m.

Las Brisas Southwest Steakhouse

5:30 p.m.–9 p.m.

Burrito Stop

7 a.m.–3 p.m.

1887 Social House

Open 24 hours

The Hotdog Hut

11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Buffalo Wild Wings

11 a.m.–2 A.M.

Cracker Barrel

7 a.m.–10 p.m.

Denny’s

Open 24 hours

Domino’s

10:30 a.m.–12 A.M.

Golden Corral

10:30 a.m.–9 p.m.

IHOP

Open 24 hours

McDonald’s

5 a.m.–11 p.m.

Popeye’s

10:30 a.m.–10 p.m.

Starbuck’s

6:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

Subway

8 a.m.–9 p.m.

Waffle House

Open 24 hours

Wendy’s

6:30 a.m.–12 a.m.

Restaurants closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022