Restaurant owners see both sides to Governor Abbott’s Phase 1 to reopen Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Monday, Governor Greg Abbott said during his press conference that he plans to get Texas back going in three phases.

Phase 1 is a plan to reopen businesses across the state during the COVID-19 pandemic by Friday, which includes local restaurants to open at 25% capacity.

“It’s a double-edged sword,” House Divided Owner Bray Goodheart said. “I’m really excited, but 25% is tough in our industry. But it will be nice to see people coming through the doors, and seeing one-on-one action with everyone.”

Goodheart, along with Jorge’s Owner, Jorge Albarran, see both sides to opening at only 25%, both are anxious to see their patron number quickly increase and will do anything they can to make it happen.

“As you can see we have sanitizer and gloves on,” Albarran said. “Our kitchen is clean, and if you look in the back everyone is wearing gloves. We take all the precautions we can.”

Goodheart echoed Albarran’s comments. “We’re excited,” Goodheart said. “This is the first step, and if everyone does their part and are responsible, and are taking the correct steps to do it then I think it’s a step closer to the end result.”

If all goes well, Phase 2 will bring 50% of customers back to restaurants by May 18.

Both Jorge’s and House Divided will continue curbside pickup. Both establishments will also start welcoming patrons back in their restaurants at 11 a.m. on Friday.

To check store hours head to Jorge’s Facebook page, and housedividedamarillo.com.