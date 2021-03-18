Resources provided by the RAC decreasing as area hospitals see fewer COVID-19 related hospitalizations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With area hospitals seeing fewer COVID-19 related hospitalizations, the resources provided by the Regional Advisoroy Council are decreasing.

According to Dr. Brian Weis, Chief Medical Officer for Northwest, and Dr. Michael Lamanteer, Chief Medical Officer for BSA, they are seeing a reduction in staffing on a weekly basis.

“With that being said, because of the nurses that have in some instances gone on to different travel assignments across the state, across the country, we are backfilling with some contract labor to make sure that we have enough staff to take care of the patients that are here at BSA,” said Dr. Lamanteer.