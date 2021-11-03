UPDATE: Apartment building ‘complete loss’ after early morning blaze, 1 hospitalized with injuries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department said an early morning blaze left one building “a complete loss,” after the fire caused residents to flee at around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. One person was taken to the hospital from the scene with “unknown injuries.”

After finding the building with fire on the roof and in breezeways, firefighters began to work to contain the flames at the Enclave Apartments on the 6200 block of I-40. While it was contained to the building that had already been involved, the department reported at around 8 a.m. Wednesday that crews were still working to completely extinguish the fire.

Fire Marshalls, according to the department, were waiting for the fire to be completely extinguished to continue their investigation into its cause. However, the department did note the building was, “a complete loss.”

ORIGINAL:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Fire Department, crews responded to the Enclave Apartments on the 6200 block of I-40 early Wednesday morning. Residents were found trying to evacuate and were helped by responding crews, who the department said will work throughout the morning to get the fire “completely under control.”

The department said crews arrived around 2 a.m. and found fire showing from the apartment complex roof and breezeways. Firefighters reported helping with the rescues of residents on higher floors in the complex while efforts to contain the blaze were underway. Searches were also in progress early Wednesday morning to make sure all those inside the complex escaped, and the Red Cross was called to assist multiple residents.

“The fire appears to be contained to the building already involved,” said the Amarillo Fire Department’s Jeff Justus, “Crews will be working throughout the morning to bring the fire completely under control.”

