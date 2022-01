AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — At the third annual Unleashing Possibility Leadership Conference, moms from all over the panhandle area gathered to discuss the difficulties parenting alone, parenting with an illness, foster parenting, or more and get connected with resources, equip themselves, and relax.

"My deepest desire is that moms connected with resources the minute they walked in, they felt welcomed and felt refreshed by the time that they leave. That they are able to latch on to the information that was provided and leave with really a deeper sense of being ok," said Christy Hilbert, executive director of Unleashing Possibility.