Republic Services launch $20 million ‘Committed to Serve’ initiative

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Republic Services launched a $20 million initiative they are calling, ‘Committed to Serve’, that recognizes its frontline employees, their families, and small business customers across the country.

Republic Services said that over the next two months, all 28,000 frontline employees will receive a weekly meal, a weekly dinner for employees and their families, and bi-weekly $100 gift cards ($400 per employee) to be spent locally.

All the meals being bought for the employees will come from local, small businesses to help support Republic Services’ customers and the communities it serves.

For the Amarillo and Canyon area, Republic Services is providing meals for 66 employees per week.

Republic Services said they have spent $20,000 with local restaurants including Two Knives Catering, Joe Taco, Family Soul Food, and Georgia St. Taphouse.

DJ Lee, General Manager with Republic Services said, “Small businesses are often hit the hardest during times of uncertainty. The ‘Committed to Serve’ initiative is a gesture of support for both our employees and our local small businesses, many of whom are our customers. The reaction from small business owners and employees has been pure appreciation. Additionally, our employees feel a sense of pride being able to give back to the local community they serve.”

For more information, you can visit RepublicServices.com/CommittedToServe .