Representative Ken King to tour segments of House District 88

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas District 88 Representative Ken King (R) will be touring a segment of House District 88 on Wednesday, Dec. 1 to discuss the 87th Legislative Session as well as the Special Session that follows.
The House District 88 Representative’s office said King will be at the following locations:
Dec. 1
- Wheeler County Court House – 401 Main Street
- Wheeler, TX
- 9 a.m.-10 a.m.
- Collingsworth County Court House-2nd Floor Court Room – 800 West Ave
- Wellington, TX
- 11 a.m.- noon
- 501 Winery – 109 Ave E NW
- Childress, TX
- 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
- Memphis Community Center – 721 West Robertson St
- Memphis, TX
- 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Rep. King’s office said he will provide an overview of the session and take feedback.
“The input and ideas I receive from these meetings help me effectively represent and advocate for my constituents in the Texas House.” King said