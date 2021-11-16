Representative Ken King to tour segments of House District 88

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas District 88 Representative Ken King (R) will be touring a segment of House District 88 on Wednesday, Dec. 1 to discuss the 87th Legislative Session as well as the Special Session that follows.

The House District 88 Representative’s office said King will be at the following locations:

Dec. 1

Wheeler County Court House – 401 Main Street Wheeler, TX 9 a.m.-10 a.m.

Collingsworth County Court House-2nd Floor Court Room – 800 West Ave Wellington, TX 11 a.m.- noon

501 Winery – 109 Ave E NW Childress, TX 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

Memphis Community Center – 721 West Robertson St Memphis, TX 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.



Rep. King’s office said he will provide an overview of the session and take feedback.

“The input and ideas I receive from these meetings help me effectively represent and advocate for my constituents in the Texas House.” King said