Representative Ken King to tour segments of House District 88

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas District 88 Representative Ken King (R) will be touring a segment of House District 88 on Wednesday, Dec. 1 to discuss the 87th Legislative Session as well as the Special Session that follows.

The House District 88 Representative’s office said King will be at the following locations:

Dec. 1

  • Wheeler County Court House – 401 Main Street
    • Wheeler, TX
    • 9 a.m.-10 a.m.
  • Collingsworth County Court House-2nd Floor Court Room – 800 West Ave
    • Wellington, TX
    • 11 a.m.- noon
  • 501 Winery – 109 Ave E NW
    • Childress, TX
    • 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
  • Memphis Community Center – 721 West Robertson St
    • Memphis, TX
    • 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Rep. King’s office said he will provide an overview of the session and take feedback.

“The input and ideas I receive from these meetings help me effectively represent and advocate for my constituents in the Texas House.” King said

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss