Representative Ken King named Chair of House Committee

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced this week, Representative Ken King was named Chair of the House Committee on Culture, Recreation, and Tourism (CRT), and was appointed to serve his fifth term on the House Committee on Public Education.

“I am honored to have been named as the Chair of the CRT Committee, and am happy to continue working on education policy,” said King. “I thank Speaker Phelan for his confidence in me to contribute to these important committees, and I look forward to getting to work on behalf of House District 88 and the Great State of Texas.”

The House Committee on Culture, Recreation and Tourism has jurisdiction over a variety of topics including parks and recreation, the Texas music industry and the promotion of tourism. The Public Education Committee will deal with the public school system, elementary and secondary education programs, and have jurisdiction over the State Board of Education and the Texas Education Agency.

“Tourism, parks and recreation and our public education system are some of the most important issues facing the state of Texas,” King stated. “During these unprecedented times, I am grateful for the opportunity to help lead Texas on these vital committees.”

Ken King was elected to District 88, which contains counties in both the South Plains and Panhandle sections of Texas, in November of 2012.