AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) announced that the university was recently named one of the best colleges in the nation to work for from the Great Colleges to Work For® program.

Officials noted that the results were released in a special insert of “The Chronicle of Higher Education” and were based on a survey of 212 colleges and universities. 68 institutions were recognized by the program for best practices and policies, with TTUHSC included among the medium universities.

The survey, according to officials, was based on a two-part assessment process that included an institute questionnaire that evaluated employment data and workplace policies, along with survey results from faculty, and administrators.



via TTUHSC

According to officials, TTUHSC earned honors in the following categories:

Job satisfaction and support

Compensation and benefits

Professional development

Supervisor/department chair effectiveness

Faculty and staff well-being

Shared governance

Faculty experience

Diversity, inclusion, and belonging

In addition, TTUHSC was named to the Great Colleges Honor Roll among 42 other colleges.

“I’m honored that our great university achieved these top rankings,” said TTUHSC President Lori Rice Spearman, Ph.D. “They represent how we are working to make TTUHSC an employer of choice in each of our campus communities. That’s important to our success because our employees are among the greatest ambassadors for our university. Our positive work environment is a direct reflection of the value we place on a team-based approach to our work. I truly believe these accomplishments demonstrate we live our values and subscribe to a united vision to transform health care through innovation and collaboration.”

TTUHSC, officials said, has been recognized at the national level for innovative programs, academic achievement and innovation, achieving Carnegie Classification® status for Special Focus Four-Year Research Institutions in 2022 and is a recognized Hispanic Serving Institution by the U.S. Department of Education.