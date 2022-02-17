DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – During the latest in a series of investigations related to Larsen Farms in Dalhart, a potato farm operated by one of the nation’s largest growers, the US Department of Labor found that the company owed over $1.3 million in back wages to its workers.

According to the US Department of Labor, Blaine Larsen Farms Inc. failed to pay workers with H-2A visas, in addition to workers from the U.S., all of the wages they are legally due. Specifically, the department said Larsen Farms failed to pay warehouse workers time and one-half of their regular rate of pay when they worked more than 40 hours in a workweek as required by the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The department report also said that Larsen Farms violated provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act by providing incomplete pay statements to H-2A workers and allowing drivers to transport workers without the proper license. Further, the department said that the company violated the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) temporary labor camp standards by failing to report an outbreak of COVID-19 at the farm.

“The investigation led to the recovery of $1,345,960 in back wages for the warehouse workers,” said the department report, “And assessment by the division of $10,900 in civil money penalties to the employer for violating the law.”

This latest investigation followed a joint racketeering and fraud investigation with the Department of Homeland Security, in which the department’s Office of the Inspector General’s Office of Labor Racketeering and Fraud Investigations filed a criminal complaint in July 2020 alleging a company manager demanded that workers from Mexico pay as much as $1,500 each to get work visas. In August 2020, OSHA opened investigations at two other Texas farms operated by Blaine Larsen Inc. after COVID-19 infections killed two farmworkers amid allegations that federal workplace safety requirements were ignored.

“The pandemic highlighted the essential contributions agricultural workers – including workers in the H-2A visa programs – make every day to feed the nation and support our economy. In return for their hard work, they must be paid all of their wages and protected from workplace hazards,” said Acting Wage and Hour Administrator Jessica Looman. “The Wage and Hour Division found that Blaine Larsen Inc. failed to meet its legal obligations, and the Office of the Inspector General determined that the employer subjected its workers to discrimination and intimidation when they asserted their rights. These actions will not be tolerated, and the agency will use all available tools to hold the employer accountable.”

