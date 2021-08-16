Rep. Ronny Jackson speaks on situation in Afghanistan

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In the last few days, the Taliban seized control in Afghanistan. Back here locally Representative Ronny Jackson said this sent the wrong message to our allies and our advisories.

Rep. Jackson said it wasn’t on the matter of the United States leaving, it’s on the matter of how the United States left.

He said as a member of the Foreign Affairs and the Armed Services Committee, he said he has been making arguments that the United States shouldn’t just pick up and leave but it needs to be a slow rollout.

According to Rep. Jackson, it was very predictable in his mind as someone who has served in Iraq along with other military members who served in that region when no small contingency force was left behind to help deter the Taliban from seizing Kabul.

“They realized that we’re out and there is nothing we are going to do about and it doesn’t matter what we do at this particular point. We’re done. That’s really the message that we sent that got this whole domino effect to take place,” said Rep. Jackson.

Rep. Jackson said this will be a huge part of President Biden’s legacy no matter what happens from this point forward.

Rep. Jackson added he hopes they have a hearing in the Foreign Affairs and Armed Services Committee about how this withdrawal went so wrong and address the situation in Afghanistan.

Rep. Jackson said Washington is committed to not going back into Afghanistan because he believes it would start another war.

Below is our full interview with Rep. Jackson: