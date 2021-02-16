Rep. Ronny Jackson releases statement in response to winter storms and energy shortage

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, Congressman Ronny Jackson issued the following statement in response to winter storms and resulting energy shortage in Texas.

“My office is tracking information coming from The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the Public Utility Commission of Texas, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and Governor Abbott. I urge Texans to stay home, conserve energy, and utilize only trusted information sources during the ongoing winter weather conditions and power outages,” said Jackson. “I would like to thank our state leaders, Texas National Guardsmen, FEMA, and countless power company employees for working around the clock to respond to the unprecedented weather challenges we are facing.”

ERCOT’s latest update: “ERCOT is restoring load as fast as we can in a stable manner. Generating units across fuel types continue to struggle with frigid temperatures.”

The Texas Division of Emergency Management’s situation reports can be found here. Latest details include: Governor Abbott has deployed the National Guard across Texas to conduct welfare checks and to assist local authorities in transitioning Texans in need to one of the 135 local warming centers across Texas.



Call 2-1-1 or use this online tool to find the warming shelter closest to you.

Only travel if absolutely necessary. If you come across inoperable traffic lights use extreme caution and treat intersections as if they’re governed by stop signs.

Be aware that frozen pipes could burst this week. Helpful tips can be found here.

Keep up with guidance from city officials and power companies:

City of Amarillo: Website, Facebook, Twitter, Utilities FAQ

Latest update: Extreme cold, high demand, and low natural gas supply is resulting in controlled outages. As the controlled outage is cycled, expect outages between 30 to 60 minutes. There is no need to report during a controlled outage event.

Latest update: We continue to work the emergency and do our part to keep Texas’ grid stable. We were ordered to interrupt more power overnight, but also have been allowed to return a little bit, too, depending on the grid’s status.

Latest update: Demand for natural gas continues to be at unprecedented levels. We appreciate your conservation efforts during this historic winter storm, which will continue with record low temperatures & additional snowfall overnight. Please continue to conserve energy.

Rep. Jackson said he will remain in Amarillo for the duration of this historic weather emergency as he deals with rolling power outages and frozen water pipes like many residents of TX-13.