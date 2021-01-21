Rep. Ronny Jackson named to Republican Whip Steve Scalise’s Whip Team

FILE – In this April 24, 2018 file photo, Ronny Jackson leaves a Senate office building on Capitol Hill in Washington. Jackson, President Donald Trump’s former White House physician and onetime pick to head the Department of Veterans Affairs, won the Republican nomination for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in an election that unfolded amid an alarming spread of the coronavirus. The retired Navy rear admiral defeated agriculture advocate Josh Winegarner in a primary runoff in the deeply red Texas Panhandle. Jackson will face Gus Trujillo, who won Tuesday’s Democratic nomination for the 13th congressional district in Texas, in the November general election. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) – Representative Ronny Jackson of Texas 13 announced that he has been appointed to Republican Whip Steve Scalise’s Whip Team. The Whip Team, said Jackson’s office, is tasked with keeping fellow House Republicans on the same page as issues come up on the House Floor.

Said Jackson, “I am excited about being a part of the Whip Team, and I am grateful to Congressman Steve Scalise for his appointment. As the most radical agenda in American history comes through the 117th Congress, the Whip Team will play an important role in making sure House Republicans keep a united front in advocating for conservative policies and principles.”

“I’m very excited to announce that Ronny will join our Whip Team for the 117th Congress. Ronny is a standout new Member and brings a deep understanding of both military and medical issues.” said Republican Whip Steve Scalise, “Given his leadership experience and impressive background, Ronny is a natural fit for our team. I look forward to his help in guiding us out of the COVID-19 pandemic and getting our economy back on track.”