Rep. Ronny Jackson named to Republican Whip Steve Scalise’s Whip Team

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) – Representative Ronny Jackson of Texas 13 announced that he has been appointed to Republican Whip Steve Scalise’s Whip Team. The Whip Team, said Jackson’s office, is tasked with keeping fellow House Republicans on the same page as issues come up on the House Floor.
Said Jackson, “I am excited about being a part of the Whip Team, and I am grateful to Congressman Steve Scalise for his appointment. As the most radical agenda in American history comes through the 117th Congress, the Whip Team will play an important role in making sure House Republicans keep a united front in advocating for conservative policies and principles.”
“I’m very excited to announce that Ronny will join our Whip Team for the 117th Congress. Ronny is a standout new Member and brings a deep understanding of both military and medical issues.” said Republican Whip Steve Scalise, “Given his leadership experience and impressive background, Ronny is a natural fit for our team. I look forward to his help in guiding us out of the COVID-19 pandemic and getting our economy back on track.”
