Rep. Ronny Jackson hosts campaign kickoff event at Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Over at Hodgetown Friday, 13th U.S Representative Ronny Jackson, R-Texas District 13 held a 2022 re-election campaign kick-off event.

“It’s a great opportunity to get out and reengage with folks and I see it as being able to kill two birds with one stone. Being able to get out to say hi to everybody and asking everybody for their vote again,” said Rep. Jackson.

On the third stop of his campaign kick-off event, Rep. Jackson came to Amarillo and met with constituents and fellow lawmakers as he starts his bid for reelection.

Rep. Jackson spoke to those who attended and even took questions afterward.

‘

He said in his time serving the 13th District, he has learned that he is a great fit for the area.

“We are all on the same page. We have been working hard this entire year to take care of our agriculture industry, our oil and gas, our small businesses, and doing so while protecting our conservative values in Texas and the Texas Panhandle,” said Rep. Jackson.

Rep. Jackson added he is working hard to address topics and concerns that he has heard from constituents.

People want their personal freedoms back. They don’t want vaccine mandates. They want to control whether they get the vaccine and that nature and they don’t want to be told by the government where they have to live or what job they are allowed to have or if they are allowed to have a job at all,” said Rep. Jackson.

Texas State Representative Four Price of District 87 attended Friday’s event and said this helps energize voters for election season.

He added it’s important to have a good working relationship with federal partners.

“When you can go to the statehouse or the national capital and you can advocate efficiently, it makes all the difference in the world,” said Rep. Price.

Rep. Jackson said if he is reelected, he will continue to get the country back after the big step backward it took since President Trump left office.

Kathleen Brown of Wichita Falls has filed to run as the democratic candidate, against Rep. Jackson.