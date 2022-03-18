AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Representative Ronny Jackson (TX-13) announced on Friday that six students from Texas’ 13th Congressional District received official appointment to U.S. Service Academies, according to a news release from the office of Rep. Jackson.
As a member of congress, the office explained that Jackson can nominate students from his district for appointments to the United States Air Force, Naval, Military (West Point), and Merchant Marine Academies.
“Congratulations to these six students who have chosen to take the road less traveled in service to our great country. They’ve made their families, communities, and our whole country proud by dedicating themselves to a cause so much bigger than themselves,” said Jackson. “I know we all wish nothing but the best for their bright futures at their respective service academies and beyond!”
The following is a list of appointees released by Jackson’s office:
- Judd Pringle, from Amarillo High School, received an official appointment to the United States Naval Academy. He is the son of James and Julie Pringle;
- Caden Warren, from Seymour High School, received an official appointment to the United States Naval Academy. He is the son of David and Hayley Warren;
- Clay Earp, from Victory Christian Academy, received an official appointment to the United States Military Academy. He is the son of Brandon and Trisha Earp;
- Bridon Rosales, from Veritas Press Scholars Academy, received an official appointment to the United States Air Force Academy. He is the son of Alfred and Michaela Rosales;
- John Blocher, from Yorktown High School, received an official appointment to the United States Air Force Academy. He is the son of John and Jamie Blocher;
- Trinity Santasiero, from Cypress Creek High School, received an official appointment to the United States Merchant Marine Academy. She is the daughter of James and Natalie Santasiero.