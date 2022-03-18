AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Representative Ronny Jackson (TX-13) announced on Friday that six students from Texas’ 13th Congressional District received official appointment to U.S. Service Academies, according to a news release from the office of Rep. Jackson.

As a member of congress, the office explained that Jackson can nominate students from his district for appointments to the United States Air Force, Naval, Military (West Point), and Merchant Marine Academies.

“Congratulations to these six students who have chosen to take the road less traveled in service to our great country. They’ve made their families, communities, and our whole country proud by dedicating themselves to a cause so much bigger than themselves,” said Jackson. “I know we all wish nothing but the best for their bright futures at their respective service academies and beyond!”

The following is a list of appointees released by Jackson’s office: