Rep. Ronny Jackson announces Foreign Affairs Subcommittee assignments

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) announced he will serve on two Foreign Affairs Subcommittees in the 117th Congress. Congressman Jackson’s assignments will include the Middle East, North Africa, Global Counterterrorism in addition to Africa, Global Health and Global Human Rights.

“I am honored to serve on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and to have been selected for two powerful subcommittees. My background in the Navy and as a physician has well prepared me for the work ahead”, Jackson said.

“From a global health standpoint, we will look to prevent future pandemics and hold organizations, like the World Health Organization, accountable for their role in providing thorough, accurate information to the world. Both of these subcommittees will help us to strive for a freer, safer, and more democratic world.”