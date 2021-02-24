Rep. Ronny Jackson and five other Texas Representatives send letter addressing backlog of records requests for veterans

WASHINGTON, DC (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) and five representatives from Texas sent a letter to the Archivist of the United States, David Ferriero, addressing the backlog of records requests for veterans.

Jackson said the letter highlights why it is important for veterans to receive their records in a timely manner. According to Jackson, records are commonly needed in order to apply for VA benefits, for example. According to the National Personnel Records Center, the backlog in records requests is due to stringent COVID-19 precautions said Jackson.

“Providing records in a timely manner is the least the federal government can do for the men and women who have selflessly served our country,” said Jackson “Records requests are so backlogged at this point that many veterans have been waiting for a year to apply for VA benefits.

The full letter can be found here. Co-signers include Representatives Beth Van Duyne, Tony Gonzales, Pat Fallon, Troy Nehls, and August Pfluger of Texas.

The National Archives oversees the National Personnel Records Center where many veterans’ records are stored said Jackson.