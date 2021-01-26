Rep. Jackson to formally open Amarillo District Office

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by the office of Rep. Ronny Jackson, Congressman of Texas 13, the Amarillo District Office will hold an Open House this Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The announcement said that light refreshments will be provided.

“Constituents are encouraged to stop by if they are interested in learning more about the services a congressional office can provide, or if help is needed with a federal agency case.” Said the announcement, “If a constituent would like to sit down with a member of Team Jackson to work on a federal agency case, please bring all supporting documentation.”

Due to local COVID-19 guidelines, a RSVP is required, as well as face coverings. The Office asks that those planning to attend RSVP to Jennifer.Hodges@mail.house.gov by Thursday at 5 p.m.