Rep. Jackson secures win for TX-13, set to update Pantex Plant in Amarillo

WASHINGTON KAMR/KCIT) — Representative Ronny Jackson (TX-13) voted in favor of the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which includes modernizing the Pantex Plant in Amarillo and support training at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, according to Rep. Jackson’s office.

In addition, the office explained that the NDAA includes a pay raise for servicemembers and a ban on dishonorable discharges for servicemembers who “refuse Joe Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate.”

I promised my constituents I would fight back against Democrats’ attempt to use our great military as a laboratory for their woke experiments, and I’m proud to share that we succeeded. I will never give an inch on our Second Amendment rights, and I adamantly oppose forcing our daughters to go to war. I am very happy with the final NDAA, which ensures that Texas’ 13th District will remain at the forefront of the national defense conversation, guarantees our military’s readiness and competitiveness, and protects servicemembers from a stain on their career over Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate. I will never back down from the radical left, and I will always put America and our military first. The final NDAA is proof of that! Jackson’s statement on the house floor in support of the NDAA

“Rep. Jackson’s experience as a veteran has allowed him to be an effective leader on the House Armed Services Committee. He has worked hard to ensure that our servicemembers have the funding and tools they need to be prepared for conflict. The NDAA is critical for our national security which is why it has always enjoyed bipartisan and bicameral support. I thank Rep. Jackson for his work on this incredibly important piece of legislation.” Ranking Member Mike Roger (AL-03)

For additional background on Jackson’s work on the NDAA, click here.