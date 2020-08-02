Rent prices in Amarillo stay steady for July

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Rent prices in Amarillo remained steady in the month of July, according to ApartmentList.com

The site said Amarillo rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.1% year-over-year.

The site also said currently, median rents in Amarillo are at $642 for a one-bedroom apartment and $841 for a two-bedroom.

Amarillo’s year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.2% but trails the national average of 0.2%, according to ApartmentList.com.

The site went on to say throughout the past year, rent decreases have been occurring not just in the city of Amarillo, but across many other cities in the state.

According to the site, Amarillo is more affordable than most large cities across the country.

Amarillo’s median two-bedroom rent of $841 is below the national average of $1,193. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

Different areas of Amarillo offer various rent prices, for Plemons, Llano and Wolfin, renters can expect to pay upwards to $700 for a moderately sized two bedroom, according to ApartmentList.com.

The Northwest side of town, is home to newly constructed rental properties. Renters can expect to pay around $800 for a two-bedroom in this area of Amarillo, according to the site.

Finally, the site said, in the Soncy area renters can expect to pay around $2,000 a month for a three-bedroom.

More from MyHighPlains.com: