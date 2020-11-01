Rent prices in Amarillo see decrease

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Rent prices in Amarillo has dropped since March 2020, according to ApartmentList.com

According to the website, rent in Amarillo decreased by 1.1% month-over-month and is down by 4.8% since the start of the pandemic in March.

Igor Popov, a Chief Economist at Apartment List added, year-over-year rent growth in Amarillo stands at -2.8%, compared to -2.6% at this time last year.

He also said median rent in Amarillo stands at $660 for a 1-bedroom apartment and $847 for a two-bedroom.

For a full breakdown of the newest monthly data, you can view the October report here: https://www.apartmentlist.com//tx/amarillo#rent-report.

