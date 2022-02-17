AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Lisa Cherry, seen in the video above with her niece Sydney, the video capturing her spirit that even with her passing, lives on strong.

“It didn’t matter where you went in this community, on or off-duty, everybody knew who Lisa Cherry was,” said Sgt. Carla Burr, Public Information Officer for the Amarillo Police Department.

Cpl. Cherry had a unique way of connecting with members of the community.

“I remember a couple of occasions where we needed to go out and talk to folks,” said Amarillo Police Department Chief Martin Birkenfeld. “Everybody knew her and it was just a joy to work with her.”

Born on May 13th, 1957, Cherry was a pioneer in her 22-year law enforcement career, and a pillar in the Amarillo community.

“She was a beautiful woman, a strong black, beautiful woman, that was representing Amarillo, the black community, the Amarillo Police Department, women, everybody,” Sgt. Burr said. “She was just that total package.”

Cherry was a member of numerous organizations, including the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, and the Amarillo College Board of Regents, just to name a few.

She received her Bachelor’s in Mass Communications from West Texas A&M University, and led a life full of community service.

But to those closest to her, it was no surprise.

“She was my big sister, she was the person that I wanted to emulate, the person I wanted to be like,” said Angela Allen, the younger sister of Cherry.

“We were always serviceable, we were always trying to do something, trying to help someone or get involved with something, and she did it the best,” she said. “That’s the way my mother and grandparents raised us.”

As much as she enjoyed serving people, Cherry also loved, “music, she had an album collection that you wouldn’t believe,” Allen said. “She definitely liked learning, she was always reading.”

According to Allen, Cherry could throw down in the kitchen too.

“She made the best chili beans and cornbread,” she said. “And when she’d make them, we’d all go over and eat them.”

She was an easy going, laid back person.

“That girl would make a sandwich out of anything,” said Allen.

Even after being diagnosed with breast cancer, Cherry continued to show up for the things she loved most.

“She was committed to her family, she was committed to her occupation as a police officer, she was committed to her church,” said Rev. Phillip Randle, Pastor of Johnson Chapel African Methodist Epsicopal Church, where Cherry attended from childhood, until her death. “She was a faithful servant. She was faithful to her community. She showed a love for God, and that encouraged me. She never gave up on God.”

On April 9, 2006, after a 10-year battle with breast cancer, Lisa Cherry passed away. Leaving a hole in the heart of the Amarillo, but a life full of love, service and commitment.

“Lisa Cherry was somebody that I looked up to, somebody that I’d want to model my behavior after,” APD Chief Birkenfeld said.

In her honor, the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will host its annual Lisa Cherry Health Fair in March, and the Amarillo Police Department will hold its annual Lisa Cherry Summer Camp in June.

For more information on the health fair, call 806-341-9062, or email amarillodeltas@gmail.com. For the summer camp, Sgt. Burr said middle school students only need to contact their school liaison officer to sign up, or call 806-378-4257.