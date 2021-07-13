Remembering KAMR Local 4 News Storm Chaser Kanani Danner

Kanani Danner died Wednesday, July 7. Her funeral was Tuesday at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Pastor Jim Loper of Cornerstone Church Amarillo officiated.

She was a mother of five. She worked at the Clements Unit. And she was a storm chaser for KAMR Local 4 News / Fox 14 News / myhighplains.com for several years.

She is remembered as a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend.

Kanani chased countless storms and spotted more than 100 tornadoes in her chasing career.

“I will miss Kanani’s quick wit and charm,” said KAMR Local 4 News Chief Meteorologist John Harris. “She is now with us in spirit. I know she’ll continue to share her love, spontaneity, and laughter within our thoughts.”

Kanani loved the thrill of storm chasing, but the benefit was felt across our area.

“There’s no doubt Kanani’s storm chasing saved lives,” said KAMR Local 4 News Director Ny Lynn Nichols. “She bravely got firsthand critical information and passed it on to us so that we could pass it on to the people of the High Plains. We owe her a great deal of gratitude for her selflessness.”

Kanani was 41 years old.