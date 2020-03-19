Remarkable Women: Sybil B. Harrington

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you are from the High Plains, chances are you’ve probably heard the name “Harrington” at least a few times.

Sybil B. Harrington was a prominent philanthropist and descendant of one of the first pioneer families to settle Amarillo. After her husband Don made his fortune during the oil boom, Mrs. Harrington made it her life’s work to give back.

Sybil B. Harrington

“Mrs. Harrington was an amazing woman. I learned so much from her,” said Executive Director of Center City Amarillo, Beth Duke. “Her community involvement was overwhelming. She helped groups big and small and most people don’t realize the impact that her legacy had.”

Mrs. Harrington was a good friend of Beth Duke’s. Duke said the High Plains would be severely lacking if it weren’t for Mrs. Harrington’s philanthropy.

“Without the Don and Sybil Harrington foundation and Mrs. Harrington’s leadership, we would not have the cultural attractions we have,” Duke added. “We would not have the museums, the art and we would not have the medical center as it exists today. There’s just so many ways that she laid the foundation for what was to come.”

Clay Stribling, the president and CEO of the Amarillo Area Foundation said the Harringtons were instrumental in creating the AAF, which now controls their foundation.

“It was always the first thing that came to mind when I heard her name was, what a generous person,” Stribling said. “What a fantastic example of how to make your world a better place and how to leave it a better place than you then you started.”

Mrs. Harrington died in 1998—but her legacy lives on.

Stribling said Mrs. Harrington has still given the single largest philanthropic gift in the history of the Metropolitan Opera, helping to fund 66 new productions.

“She wasn’t content, just to give money, she also wanted it to be beautiful, and make a lasting contribution and you can see a lot of her lasting contributions through the Don Harrington Discovery Center, the Don Harrington Boy Scout camp, and so many other things. The things you might not see are all the young people, she helped make college possible,” Duke said.

People across the state know the name Harrington. Mrs. Harrington helped to establish the Don Harrington Fellowship at the University of Texas. Her impact is far-reaching—but concentrated here in Amarillo.

Duke said, “Those pioneer people who are philanthropists really set the tone and it sets a big example for others to follow.”

Stribling said although Mrs. Harrington was small in stature, she left some big shoes to fill.

From the DHDC to the Harrington Cancer Center, and the list goes on.

“Amarillo would not be as bright a place, it would not be as wonderful a place to live today, as it is were it not for Sybil Harrington,” said Stribling. “She was a shining star for this community. She really was.”