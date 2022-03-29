AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Lawana Pulliam has poured her heart and soul into education and it shows. That is one of the reasons she was a Remarkable Woman Nominee.

Pulliam has been a teacher and principal here in Amarillo and is now the Director of Curriculum and Instructional Technology in Canadian.

Jacqui Haygood is a friend and fellow educator at Canadian ISD. Haygood nominated Pulliam for the honor for multiple reasons.

“She’s always reinventing and finding new ways to be innovative and to help,” said Haygood.

What really impressed Haygood was Pulliam’s ability to pivot during the pandemic and focus on virtual learning.

“Our district was able to move to the new instructional arena relatively smoothly because of her tireless dedication,” said Haygood.

Chellie Cox worked with Pulliam when she was the principal at Forest Hill Elementary in Amarillo. She said Lawana left her mark on everyone.

“You want to be a better person when you’re with her,” said Cox. “Not just for her but for yourself.”

Inside and outside of the classroom, Lawana Pulliam is a servant.

“I am serving the people of my community,” said Pulliam. “I’m serving the people in my school, and I’m serving my family.”

When Pulliam is not at the school you can find her working for the Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Corporation, Snak Pak for Kids, and the Canadian Prom Closet.

“You don’t know how much she’s really working behind the scenes,” said Jacqui Haygood. “She works tirelessly. We have no idea the hours that she puts in for everybody else and it is about everyone else.”

Lawana Pulliam is a survivor

“I was 43 and had gone in for my routine mammogram,” says Pulliam. “There’s nothing that can quite prepare you for the moment when somebody says, you have cancer. Immediately, in my mind, I thought about, I’m not going to see my kids graduate or get married.”

Pulliam said she played through all of the scenarios and after three hours, she made up her mind.

“I decided, I’m gonna fight,” said Pulliam. “I have a lot left that I want to get done for the students, the people I serve, and for my family.

Lawana Pulliam fought.

“She kept having infections and she would not let it get her down,” said Chellie Cox.

“I was so worried for her but she wasn’t,” said Jacqui Haygood. “I mean, she has such a tremendous faith. She just keeps going.”

Those are just a few of the reasons why Lawana Pulliam is remarkable.

“I’m just honored that someone would say things that would lead anyone to believe I’m remarkable,” says Pulliam. It makes me feel really good and most importantly, it makes me feel like what my life is about is serving others.”