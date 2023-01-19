POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s reported the remains of 28-year-old Wade Benjamin Pierce, who went missing in June 2022, were positively identified after found in December.

Officials detailed that the remains were located in the area of Indian Hill and Hope Road on Dec. 19, with the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences performing a DNA analysis which resulted in the identification of Pierce.

According to officials, “there is still no evidence of any criminal activity in Wade Pierce’s death.”

As previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, Pierce was last seen on June 3 and was reported missing on June 6 after family members reported that they had not seen him for six days.

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office went on to conduct an investigation and found “no evidence of foul play” at the time of Pierce’s disappearance.