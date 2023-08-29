AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation is hosting an evening of family fun exclusively for mothers and sons called the “Mother and Son Adventures” event on Sept. 16 at the Warford Activity Center, set to start at 1 p.m.

Officials with the department mentioned that the cost for the event is $25 per mother and son, as well as $5 for any additional child.

The announcement noted that the event will include a variety of activities and games including gaga ball, dodgeball, a Smash Bros competition, and Nerf War games.

Those interested in participating in the event can register here or by calling 806-378-6008.