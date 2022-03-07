AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced Monday by the Amarillo Police Department, the first-ever Iron Horse Shoot Out, described as a motorcycle skill and training challenge for both law enforcement and civilian riders, has been set for Thursday, Aug. 4 through Saturday, Aug. 6.

The three-day event hosted in the north parking lot of the Amarillo Civic Center, according to the Amarillo Police Department, “will provide experienced riders a chance to hone their skills while giving novice riders an opportunity to learn from the experts.”

“Every year, motorcycle training competitions are held across the United States to give police motors officers and civilians an opportunity to push their skills to the next level,” said Corporal Ken Donais with the Amarillo Police Department Motors Squad, “We are excited to host the first ever Iron Horse Shoot Out where we will welcome participants of all skill levels from across the nation.”

So far, the police department said that riders from as far away as Kansas, Nebraska, and Kentucky have registered for the event. While the registration will be limited to the first 100 paid riders, it will include a catered meal on the Suite Level of Hodgetown during the 14th Annual Boots and Badges Softball Game on Aug. 6.

The proceeds from the event, said the police department, will go to benefit the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle, which was described as aiming to provide assistance to families of certified peace officers and firefighters who are killed or injured in the line of duty. The 100 Club was also noted to help provide law enforcement and firefighting agencies with equipment that cannot be secured through budgeted funds and agencies.

More information and registration can be found here.